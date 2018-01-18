When Cardi B officially stepped onto the music scene last year, she wasn’t just hip-hop’s freshest MC, but fashion’s newest “it” girl, with the spotlight following her to major fashion shows and parties across the world. In an exclusive new TIDAL documentary titled I’m Here Muthaf*ckas, Cardi discusses her come-up in the industry as she headlines the TIDAL x Moschino party at Art Basel Miami 2017.

READ: Cardi B Breaks Beyonce’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Chart Record

“These fashion people, they so high-end,” she tells TIDAL in the doc. “I have to prove that a girl from the Bronx, I can bring that, I can represent you.”

The documentary showed Cardi meeting celebs like Paris Hilton at the Moschino pre-show dinner before she took the stage for an electrifying performance of her latest hits.

“Three, four years ago I couldn’t afford his clothes,” Cardi says of Jeremy Scott’s brand Moschino as she reflects on her rise to fame over the years. Jeremy Scott, who’s worked with pop stars like Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus, calls Cardi “a new, wild rocket that’s starting to challenge fashion looks but at the same time has this incredible personality.”

READ: Cardi B & Offset’s Wedding Playlist May Include Music From Al B. Sure & Grace Jones

Cardi’s larger-than-life personality has earned the rapper a partnership with shoe brand Steve Madden, and she debuted her shoe collection with Steve Madden last December. In a few weeks, Cardi will attend the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony with the hopes of walking away with an award for her hit “Bodak Yellow.”

Watch the trailer for Cardi B’s mini-doc I’m Here Muthaf*ckas below.

.@iamCardiB looks back on her amazing year in her new mini doc “I’m Here Muthaf*ckas”. Watch exclusively on https://t.co/6QPq4Cct4P pic.twitter.com/QhJ1r8oAqj — TIDAL (@TIDAL) January 18, 2018

This story was originally published on Billboard.