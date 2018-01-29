Celebrities like John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lined up and “auditioned” for the 2019 Best Spoken Word Album amid the Grammys last night (Jan. 28).

The audition piece was simple. Contestants were asked to read a few passages from Michael Wolff’s controversial new book Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House. Ultimately, they tried out to narrate the book.

Grammys host James Corden led the audition and thought Clinton might be closest to winning, saying “The Grammy is in the bag.”

The crowd laughed. The audience shook. But the parody segment, accepted as a Mad TV-like sketch by most, was not taken well by the president’s family, friends, or administration.

Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. both took to Twitter. But no one seemed bothered by their disappointment.

Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office #GrammyAwards2018 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

Despite the backlash, Grammys Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich said that he didn’t encounter any bumps in trying to get Clinton to do the skit, Fox reports.