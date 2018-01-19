The charismatic chronicles of Cardi B continue with news that the Bronx Duchess has made the transition from the projects to motion pictures as she has inked her first movie deal ever.

According to TMZ, the movie is set to begin production in March. And like the name of the film, details on Cardi’s deal are just as scarce. But judging by the fact Bardi will be canceling shows that could earn her close to $200,000, it seems as though she may be catching a more than just one bag in her film debut. This follows the news that Cardi is the first woman to have five top 10 tracks on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in a week, beating out previous record holder, Beyoncé.

And while this will be her “official” acting debut, Cardi is no stranger to the camera. Before her wildly successful music run, Cardi amassed a tremendous following through her hilarious Instagram posts and her appearance on the reality television series, Love & Hip-Hop: New York.

Yet no matter if it’s the stage or Jimmy Fallon, Cardi’s likability has consistently shined through, making it feel that – similar to everything else she touches – this venture into Hollywood could be a very profitable one.