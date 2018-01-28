Two-time Grammy nominee Cardi B may be leaving Madison Square Garden without a gramophone, but this Bronx native is forever winning. “Bartier Cardi” was left in awe after receiving a personally signed note from none other than “the biggest thing in Ireland” U2’s Bono.

Cardi was nominated under the categories Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her record-breaking Billboard No. 1 single “Bodak Yellow.” She took the stage for her debut Grammy performance with Bruno Mars for his hit 90s-themed single “Finesse.”

READ: Bruno Mars And Cardi B Bring Funk And ‘Finesse’ To Grammys Performance

“Bi**h, this is Bono. This is fu**ing Bono and he knows me. He fu**in’ knows me!” says an obviously ecstatic Cardi as she frantically waves the note around.

This “regular, schmegular” girl from the BX has had a whirlwind of a year and has everyone rooting for her success along the way.