Like racism, the topic of colorism has many layers, leaving a lot of misconceptions at bay.

In response to Love & Hip Hop: Miami star and artist Amara Le Negra’s appearance on Power 105’s The Breakfast Club, Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, questioned the singer’s intentions after Cardi’s name mentioned.

Le Negra broke down colorism and the plight she faces being Afro-Latina in a predominately white Latin market that glorifies western features. When DJ Envy asked if Le Negra thought Cardi’s success story was made possible because she was “lighter skinned,” the singer tried to explain the difference between Cardi’s journey and her own.

“The concept is not the same,” she said. “Even looking at social media, and reading the comments, I know I’m not the only one. Others have said, ‘We felt it, we just didn’t want to say anything, we felt comfortable staying in the shadows.’ I don’t. You have to take the good with the bad and I’ve been hit with backlash, but I’ll take it.”

Her body language rubbed Hennessy the wrong way, leading her to argue that Cardi B has shared the same sentiments, “but it doesn’t count because she’s not so dark?” “People f*ck with Cardi because of who she is, not because she’s ‘light skinned,'” she said in a deleted Instagram post.

“I think that’s what Charlamagne was trying to say. People like her bc she’s doesn’t sugarcoat sh*t. That’s why people like her, NOT bc she’s light skinned.”

The two continued the conversation, with Carolina offering support to the movement. She also shamed outlets for trying to pit the women against each other.

The conversation also continued over on Charlamagne’s page, where he discussed with Afro-Latino actor Laz Alonso his misconceptions on the topic. The radio personality explained to the actor that multiple topics where being thrown around during the interview, leading to his own confusion.

