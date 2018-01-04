Charlie Puth was forced to push his upcoming album Voicenotes back, but he treated fans to a ’90s inspired duet with Philly icons Boyz II Men as a consolation to fans. On their duet “If You Leave Me Now,” the award winning voices gel their voices together for a timeless love ballad.

“Cause girl, if you leave me now/If you give it up and just walk right out/You will take the biggest part of me/And all the things that I believe/Baby, if you leave me now (yeah),” sings Charlie on track.

Listen to the crooner’s new collaboration below.

So I have good news and bad news. The bad news is that I have to push the album release date. I’m producing this album all myself and with that comes a lot of work, and in my opinion, the album is not perfect yet. However, it will still come out this year, and soon. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) January 4, 2018