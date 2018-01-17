Chief Keef took to social media to tell the world all about his recent run-in with the Secret Service. According to the Chicago rapper, President Trump had some members of his protective unit pay a visit to him while he was in jail during his last stint.

The nature alleged of the reported meeting is unclear, but it was meaningful enough for Keef to request that Trump call the Secret Service off of him. In the past, he expressed his discontent with the current president by burning a Trump mask.

See Chief Keef’s message to Donald below: