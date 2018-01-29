Childish Gambino is well on his way to EGOT status, but isn’t rushing the process. The singer, actor and man of many other talents took home the Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his top-selling single, “Redbone.”

“It’s scary, it’s a lot of pressure to be hearing, ‘Now you have to get an Oscar.,” he told VIBE Sunday (Jan. 28). With his new Grammy and Emmy awards for Atlanta (Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series), the wins have him halfway towards the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards club with legends like Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno and Mel Brooks.

But Gambino isn’t stressed about the accolades. “I [thinking], ‘That’s a lot of work.,’ he said between laughs. “But I believe in expression so it would be cool, but it’s not what I’m aiming for. But if it happens, it happens.”

He also confirmed that his upcoming album would close out the Childish Gambino era. “I stand by that. I’m really appreciative of this and I’m making another project, but I like endings. I think they’re important to progress,” he said of previous rumors of music retirement. “If a lot of things had death notes or clauses we’d have less problems.”

In addition to mixtapes like Royalty and Cudlesac, Gambino has released Camp, Grammy-nominated projects Because the Internet and 2016’s R&B-funk wonder, Awaken, My Love! under the moniker.

