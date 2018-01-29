After Donald Glover took home his first Grammy last night (Jan 28), the creative maven hit the press room to discuss the future of Childish Gambino. He says he plans to retire the moniker after his next album, but remains vague on what that really means.

The good news is Donald is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to performing and his television/movie endeavors. Before Music Biggest’s Night, the California native rocked the Citi Sound Vault Pre-Grammy concert where he blessed fans with a 10 minute freestyle. After covering Tamia’s “So Into You” and Stevie Wonder’s “Superwoman,” Childish grabbed the mic and let the vibes flow.

Watch the video below.

(video by Scene Media)