Musician/future Lion King star, Childish Gambino will be taking the stage for the first time at the 2018 Grammy Awards, Variety reports.

Gambino has received quite a few notable nominations this year including Album of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Awaken, My Love!) and Record of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Redbone”). Regardless if he wins or loses, the ever-creative Gambino will put on a performance to awe the nation.

READ: Taraji P. Henson Likens Childish Gambino To Prince: “He’s Reminiscent To All Genres”

Even though in June he threatened to retire Childish Gambino to solely go by his born name, Danny Glover, it is safe to say that he came to his senses and realized that he’s too good at what he does to stop now.

Whether you know him as Childish Gambino or Danny Glover, there’s no denying his talent in both the music and television spheres as he’s been working on the filming of season two for his hit show Atlanta.

READ: Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” Hits Triple Platinum Status

Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, and P!nk are also set to take the stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards. CBS will air the showcase on Sunday (Jan. 28) at 7:30 p.m. EST.