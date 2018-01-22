Childish Gambino has found a new home at RCA, but fans will still have to wait a while for new music.

READ Donald Glover Says Next Childish Gambino Album Will Be His Last

Announced Monday (Jan. 22), the deal also includes a partnership with his creative agency-label Wolf + Rothstein. Formally established in 2016, the management company consists of Fam Rothstein, Chad “Wolf” Taylor. The team executed Gambino’s Pharos event as well as the careers of Kari Faux and bLAck pARty. In a statement, Gambino called the move to RCA “a necessary change of pace.”

“Donald is undoubtedly one of the most talented, multi-faceted, young entertainers of this era,” Peter Edge, RCA’s Chairman and CEO adds. “We are excited to join forces with him and Wolf + Rothstein to usher in the next phase of Childish Gambino’s musical career.” Gambino’s previous albums; Camp, Because the Internet and Awaken, My Love! were released on Glassnote Records.

READ Childish Gambino’s Limited Edition Virtual Reality Vinyl For ‘Awaken My Love’ Is Finally Here

That next phase will take a while to get to listeners ears. Fam Rothstein shares with VIBE that they’re unsure of the music timeline at the moment.

The entertainer will perform at the Grammys this weekend, in addition to a special performance at New York City’s Irving Plaza. Along with Album of the Year, Gambino is also up for Record of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

READ Taraji P. Henson Likens Childish Gambino To Prince: “He’s Reminiscent To All Genres”