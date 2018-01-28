First time playing the Grammys? Could’ve fooled us.

In an all-white getup, Donald Glover poured his heart and soul into his performance of “Terrified” off of the acclaimed 2016 album Awaken, My Love! The singer was nominated for five Grammys and won Best Traditional R&B performance for “Redbone” tonight.

Glover, who scared many of his fans when he vowed to retire his rap name last year, sang like it wouldn’t be his last. The rapper-singer seldom performs so the falsetto was a surprise but it was welcomed. He brought the soothing voice from the end of the track on, too. The precocious nine-year-old J.D. McCrary, who’s set to play Simba in the Lion King live-action film, complemented the singer with stunning vocals. The duo let their passion carry them to the end of the performance.

The multidisciplined entertainer is always hitting the world with something new and recently, he announced that there will be more music. There are no dates but it’s got everyone on the edge of their seats.

Until then, expect Glover at all corners, including the new season of the FX series Atlanta on March 1.