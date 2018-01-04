Chloe x Halle Release Triumphant New Song “The Kids Are Alright”

Chloe x Halle dropped the hypnotic new song “The Kids Are Alright” ahead of the premiere of their new show Grown-ish, which aired Wednesday night (Jan. 3) on Freeform.

The triumphant track celebrates youth and success — which is pretty fitting for the two teens, who co-star in the new Black-ish spin-off and are also performing at Coachella this year.

The lyrics “Everything is new ’cause we another innovation/ Call it how we see it we a genius generation” pop over dreamy synths and powerful vocals. The track is also going to be featured in Grown-ish, along with their theme song for the show called “Grown.”

You can check out the soulful song below:

This story was originally posted to Billboard.