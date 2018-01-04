Chris Brown has many tattoos that often seem to be reflective of his life at the time. In June 2016, Brown inked a portrait of daughter Royalty on his back, and in August 2015 Brown got his first head tattoo of Venus De Milo, the Greek goddess of love and beauty.

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Brown posted on Instagram and Twitter a picture of latest tat, which fans have speculate to be a rendition of either Scorpion or Sub Zero, both fictional characters from the video game Mortal Kombat.

He left the tattoo up for interpretation by just tagging the tattoo artist Rafael Valdez (@rafael_valdez) and adding a trophy emoji in the caption. Valdez also posted a similar picture to his Instagram simply tagging the singer to his caption as well.

Thursday (Jan. 4), Brown posted a picture to Instagram, sans caption which appears to be himself mirrored in the image of Mortal Kombat character Sub Zero, essentially confirming the inspiration behind his skull tattoo.

Brown has also been using Instagram to tease new music. The 28-year-old posted three separate videos to his Wednesday of him in the studio. It seems as though the singer is bringing a different type of energy in 2018.