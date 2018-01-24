Premiere: Chris Webby Recruits KXNG CROOKED For New Track “Age Of Empires”

Over the last year or so, Chris Webby has unleashed a handful of dope singles with the likes of Anoyd, Grafh, Jarren Benton, and plenty more. Now it seems like 2018 will be no different. The Connecticut rapper stirs the pot once again and offers up his first banger of the year called “Age Of Empires.”

“I had always wanted to get Crooked on a record for years, and this joint in particular seemed perfect for our lyrical skill sets to vibe together on,” Webby told VIBE. “When I got to his studio in LA, he had already memorized my verse, which as an emcee was a dope moment for me. Crook is one of the coldest, so for him to be feeling my verse like that was very validating for me.”

Produced by Juice Of All Trades, Webby and the Slaughterhouse wordsmith sling aggressive lyrics over the gritty beat. Webby’s semi-quick wordplay flows melodically before CROOKED comes through with his mystical bars of wisdom.

“I love working with Webby because he’s the embodiment of the independent rap grind,” KXNG CROOKED told VIBE. “It’s always a pleasure rhyming with top tier emcees. I hope everyone enjoys what we cooked up.”

Listen to the world premiere of Chris Webby and KXNG CROOKED’s new collaboration “Age Of Empires” below.