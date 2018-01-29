It looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are going to be adding a lil’ John to their growing brood.

READ: Chrissy Teigen Offers To Pay Olympic Gymnast’s $100K Fine For Breaking Her NDA In Sexual Abuse Case

mama and her baby boy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:42pm PST

In a similar fashion to how her second pregnancy was announced, the author revealed in an Instagram post that she and her husband, singer John Legend, are expecting a baby boy. The picture, which shows the Lip Sync Battle host holding her belly at the 2018 Grammy Awards, is captioned with “mama and her baby boy.”

The soon-to-be-born little fella will join big sister Luna, who will be two years old in April. Both of the couple’s children were conceived via in vitro fertilization. Teigen said on Twitter back in 2017 that a male embryo is the only embryo they had left, so it was inevitable that she would give birth to a boy. He is due later this year.

Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

READ: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Expecting Baby Number Two

Congrats to the family!