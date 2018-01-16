Disgraced U.S. Gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar has reportedly begun his sentence hearing regarding the sexual abuse of more than 30 athletes. The hearing will include various testimonies from the victims Nassar violated. But one victim, 2012 gold medalist, McKayla Maroney will reportedly not be allowed to testify due to a NDA agreement she previously signed following a 2016 settlement. The Olympian is reportedly facing a $100K if she chooses to break that agreement, but Chrissy Teigen recently offered to pay the fine if she would like to speak up.

The non-disclosure agreement reportedly stems from a lawsuit Maroney filed against the U.S. Gymnastics organization back in 2016. She received a settlement of $1.25 million on the terms that she did not speak of the abuse again.

The entire principle of this should be fought – an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla. pic.twitter.com/lsBEgEqZpD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2018

After catching wind of the story, Chrissy Teigen reached out to Maroney on Twitter on Jan. 16. “The entire principle of this should be fought – an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla,” Teigen wrote.

In addition to Maroney, more than 100 victims have come forward with horrifying incidents of abuse at the hands of Nassar. The victims also include Maroney’s teammate, Gabby Douglas, and most recently, Simone Biles, whom released a statement detailing her experience in a post on Twitter on Jan. 15.

Maroney and Teigen have not publicly communicated, but it is unclear whether they have contacted each other privately.