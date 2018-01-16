Christian Combs Creates His Own Lane, Scores Ad Campaign With Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Unexpected Show - Runway - Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19
CREDIT: Getty Images

Christian Combs definitely knows how to stunt like his father, but in his own, unique way. Only days after Diddy’s son made his fashion debut on the runway for Dolce & Gabbana’s Menswear SS2018 collection, the 19-year-old reportedly scored a deal to be the face of the high fashion brand’s new advertising campaign.

Combs will represent for the culture for the brand’s #DGVENZIA and #DGMillennials. The campaign, which was shot by photographers, Luca and Alessandro Morelli, features Combs in the latest SS2018 line.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdmB4xAj1zC/?taken-by=kingcombs

In addition to inking the new campaign deal, Combs has also reportedly signed to IMG Models for worldwide representation, The Los Angeles Times reports.

Following Christian’s first runway show, Diddy hopped on social media to congratulate his son. “I’m so proud of my son @kingcombs he walked in the @dolcegabbana show again in MILAN,” the proud dad tweeted.

Check out photos from Christian’s new campaign for Dolce & Gabbana below.

DolceGabbana-Summer-2018-advertising-campaign-by-Luca-and-Alessandro-Morelli-17-1516152068
CREDIT: Luca and Alessandro Morelli
DolceGabbana-Summer-2018-advertising-campaign-by-Luca-and-Alessandro-Morelli-14-1516152244
CREDIT: Luca and Alessandro Morelli

 