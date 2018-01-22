Single Twitter was pissed when Ciara posted a 2016 clip of a John Gray sermon offering women advice on how to attract a man. It should be noted, Gray didn’t just speak to single women but also to single men as well. In the clip Gray says to women “You’re not a wife when I marry you, you’re a wife when I find you.” Ciara captioned the short video with “level up.”

READ Ciara Ticks Off Single Twitter With Instagram Post Urging Women To “Level Up”

Many women were offended by the video and Ciara’s perceived notion that it’s solely women’s fault they’re single. Realizing her post was being taken the wrong way, Mrs. Russell Wilson clarified her original sentiments.

❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 21, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

“I was a single mom sitting at home and then I realized that the perfect love I was looking for was how God loves me,” Ciara wrote.

Ciara continued by writing that her husband has nothing to do with what she means when she says “level up.”That’s when I realized married or not, I need to love myself.”

READ People Are Fake Mad Over Russell Wilson’s Mother’s Day Message To Ciara

Unfortunately Ciara’s clarification came a little too late and Twitter didn’t want to hear anything more from her.

Ciara had ringless twitter angry this morning but the eagles turned that around — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 22, 2018

If only Ciara could get y’all to talk about her music this much lol — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) January 21, 2018