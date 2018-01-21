On a quiet Sunday morning (Jan. 21) Ciara’s name began to trend on Twitter for all the reasons a celebrity doesn’t want their name trending. On Saturday evening, Mrs. Wilson took to Instagram to post a 2016 clip from John Gray’s sermon in which he speaks to women about what they can do to find a husband.

READ Ciara & Future Celebrate Their Son’s First Gap Kids Modeling Gig

#LevelUp. Don’t Settle. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 20, 2018 at 7:17am PST

It should be noted this is just one half of Gray’s sermon, and in the full speech Gray speaks to both men and women on what they can do to find a mate and have a healthy union.

However, with Ciara only posting the message directed towards women, there were some who felt now that she’s married Ciara is blaming women for being single instead of taking into account the dating field isn’t easy for anyone.

READ Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Home Baby Girl

Ciara is doing what many women do when they overcome trials and get married. She’s using her marital status as a weapon against women who are not married. And it’s clear that she’s tied her value and sense of self worth to her marriage, otherwise she wouldn’t have shared that. — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) January 21, 2018

Ciara’s playing a dangerous game. You should never, no matter how perfect your relationship/marriage appears to be, sit on a throne and tell people why they’re not romantically successful. You can be the queen of the ball today and have cake in your face tomorrow! — January 29th (@KevCoke6) January 21, 2018

I think we all could’ve guessed Ciara was going to be one of *those* women after she got married. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) January 21, 2018

There were others in Ciara’s corner and felt Twitter was overreacting per usual.

Y’all wanted to know how Ciara snatched a Russell Wilson, and she told y’all but now y’all mad. LMAO. pic.twitter.com/gdqul8F1uJ — Shane Ravello (@ShaneRavello) January 21, 2018

Ciara said act like a wife and you’ll find a husband and y’all hate her for it but when Cardi said a hoe never gets cold you bitches stopped buying jackets.. I don’t understand — Kognak Shakur ⚐ (@nawfdallasdibbi) January 21, 2018

Ciara’s GROWTH has nothing to do with her denying her past …. Y’all heffas get mad at fellow women for trying to encourage you to do BETTER because you deserve better but you’re also upset when men degrade you Y’all Just gotta play victim because Hoe is Life ‍♀️ — ✨Queen of Zamunda✨ (@JoyyUnSpeakable) January 21, 2018

So, what are your thoughts? Has Ciara become one of “those” women who now after marriage feels she can point the blame at single women for being single, or did she actually offer legitimate advice? Sound off in the comments below.