The Coachella 2018 Lineup Is Finally Here & It’s As Good As You Would Expect

Coachella organizers recently debuted the line up for the 2018 music festival, and it definitely looks like one concert you don’t want to miss. Beyonce, Eminem, and The Weeknd lead this year’s music extravaganza.

READ: Report: Eminem & The Weeknd May Be Joining Beyonce At Coachella 2018

The three headliners were previously rumored to hit the stage at the Indio, California event, but fans probably weren’t prepared for the other acts that follow them. SZA, Cardi B, Miguel, Vince Staples, BROCKHAMPTON, French Montana, Kamasi Washington, Kamaiyah, and Jorja Smith, are just a few of the stellar acts to hit the three-day event.

While fans recently received a new project from Eminem, it’s suspected that both The Weeknd and Beyonce have new tunes dropping ahead of the show.

It’s unclear when tickets go on sale at this time. Coachella 2018 will take place on two weekends, from Apr. 13-15 and Apr. 20-22. Check out the full line up below.