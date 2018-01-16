Coco Austin ruffled a few Internet feathers after the wife and mother took to social media over the weekend to allege she helped pave the way for thick girls in the mainstream and modeling world.

READ Serena Williams Talks Family And Motherhood With ‘Vogue’

The 38-year-old posted a picture of herself wearing a lime green string bikini in front of a motorcycle with a caption of her reflecting on her career. Austin wrote she doesn’t talk about her modeling much and knows a lot of her followers probably weren’t aware she had a career before marrying Ice-T.

“But just like every actor, singer, rapper, entertainer I’m proud of what I’ve done. I feel people should know it wasn’t easy,” Austin said. “I helped pave the way for thick girls during the skinny genre (during the Kate Moss days, what they call the waif era)

Coco then went onto site the names of more curvy women when attempting to prove her point that with the age of social media, beauty doesn’t have just one definition.

READ Tyra Banks Faces Backlash For Shaming 2004 ‘ANTM’ Contestant’s Natural Look

“This was back before social media, when magazines were popping, back before KimK, Nicki Minaj..( I mention them because young people see pop culture as the history makers but they need to know it started somewhere before them) this was also back before the plastic surgery craze.”

Coco’s post merited a few raised eyebrows from some who felt she gave herself an honor she didn’t rightfully deserve.

nah, Anna did that for the white girls. And we had like Melissa ford, ester baxter, Buffy the body etc pic.twitter.com/8okJbZtyCG — Serena (@Makeup_Serena) January 15, 2018

Delusions of grandeur — Melissa Mcbride (@melliemelnow) January 15, 2018

What say you? Do you think Coco deserves credit for helping to introduce a new kind of beauty or is she lying to herself and the world. Sound off in the comments below.