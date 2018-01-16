Coco Austin Says She Helped Pave The Way For “Thick Girls”

CREDIT: Getty Images

Coco Austin ruffled a few Internet feathers after the wife and mother took to social media over the weekend to allege she helped pave the way for thick girls in the mainstream and modeling world.

The 38-year-old posted a picture of herself wearing a lime green string bikini in front of a motorcycle with a caption of her reflecting on her career. Austin wrote she doesn’t talk about her modeling much and knows a lot of her followers probably weren’t aware she had a career before marrying Ice-T.

I would like to shed light to almost 21 years of modeling ..I don't post much about it & new followers don't even know I had a career in modeling they just see a wife,mother and someone that was on reality tv but just like every actor, singer, rapper, entertainer I'm proud of what I've done. I feel people should know it wasn't easy..I helped pave the way for thick girls during the skinny genre (during the Kate Moss days what they call the waif era) to be noticed as beautiful..this was back before social media when magazines were popping, back before KimK, Nicki Minaj..( I mention them because young people see pop culture as the history makers but they need to know it started somewhere before them, this was also back before the plastic surgery craze. During my time it was pretty much Jlo that was making waves with the derriere phenomenon and Cindy Margolos was a popular bikini model and Buffie the Body was a popluar urban model and of course I need to give props to Anna Nicole Smith for also seeing this vision..To have booty it was considered to be fat in the modeling world.But I helped changed the minds of what booty was.Today its a normal thing to see all different shapes & sizes, no one even thinks about it anymore. I helped history in someway.I don't want to toss it aside like it was nothing.I'd like to think some of my modeling was meaningful.After tons of calendars,DVD's over 100 magazine covers and editorials I'm still standing.Thank you for all years of support .Power to the booty and strong healthy women! (This pic is from one of my motorcylce calendars) Update to post!!! This was posted Sunday 1/14 & ALL comments were positive until race was brought up today.Let me remind you 20 years ago there were not a lot of white girls w/ thick bodies in the modeling game.They didn't consider my body type as the standard therefore It was harder to work in the industry.I was one of the 1st white models to break the mold & go mainstream with my body type and to let people know its OK to be curvy in the modeling world.Today curvy is the norm but when I first started out it wasn't. Yesterday I felt I explained this thoroughly but I see some of you needed more details

“But just like every actor, singer, rapper, entertainer I’m proud of what I’ve done. I feel people should know it wasn’t easy,” Austin said. “I helped pave the way for thick girls during the skinny genre (during the Kate Moss days, what they call the waif era)

Coco then went onto site the names of more curvy women when attempting to prove her point that with the age of social media, beauty doesn’t have just one definition.

“This was back before social media, when magazines were popping, back before KimK, Nicki Minaj..( I mention them because young people see pop culture as the history makers but they need to know it started somewhere before them) this was also back before the plastic surgery craze.”

Coco’s post merited a few raised eyebrows from some who felt she gave herself an honor she didn’t rightfully deserve.

What say you? Do you think Coco deserves credit for helping to introduce a new kind of beauty or is she lying to herself and the world. Sound off in the comments below.

