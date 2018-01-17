Colin Kaepernick has $100,000 left of his $1 million dollar pledge to help organizations working to bring about social change, and he’s decided to spread out the final round of donations. On Wednesday (Jan. 17), the 30-year-old athlete and activist announced that he will be donating $10,000 a day to 10 organizations over the next 10 days.

As part of his #10for10 campaign, Kap asked 10 friends to cho0se charities that he should donate to, the first of which will be De-Bug, a Bay Area organization chosen by Golden State Warriors player, Kevin Durant.

De-Bug, which is based in San Jose, Calif., “advocates for criminal justice reform and police accountability”, Kap explains in a video announcement posted to social media. Durant will also be matching his $10,000 donation.

My brother Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 has generously decided to match my donation of $10,000, with $10,000 of his own, making the total donation to De-Bug $20,000!!! My brother Kevin, you are truly a champion on, and off the court. #MillionDollarPledge #10for10 https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa pic.twitter.com/He41wgChCF — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 17, 2018

In a separate tweet Kap added, “It’s important to identify people doing good work in the community to help break the cycle and the systemic oppression that we are facing everyday. Thank YOU, De-Bug for all the hard work you do uplifting our community and fighting for our rights.”

The organization responded by thanking him and Durant for their generosity:

Thank you to @Kaepernick7 & @KDTrey5 for donating to our De-Bug community! With ur support we’ll be able to grow our fight to #endmoneybail, reunite families separated by incarceration & protect rights of youth against unlawful police interrogations! #10for10 #protectyourpeople pic.twitter.com/YclrYf4meX — SV De-Bug (@svdebug) January 17, 2018

Since announcing his $1 million pledge in 2016, Kap has donated to more than 40 different organizations. He’s encouraging everyone to visit Kaepernick7.com to keep up with his daily #10for10 announcements, as well as see how the recipients will be using the money.

