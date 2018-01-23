The government shut down over the weekend, and continued on into Monday (Jan. 22) but just when it looked like the end of the shutdown was near, the Congressional Black Caucus held a press conference stating they’re against the continuing resolution deal.

The government shut down Friday (Jan. 19) for a number of reasons, mainly surrounding complications in reaching a compromise on immigration laws, military defense spending, long-term budgets and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reached a deal to fund the government until Feb. 8, promising the Senate would begin debating immigration, according to the Boston Globe.

Although there were 18 “no” votes, the bill still passed the Senate. This leaves it up to the House to see it through, but The New York Times says the final passage is only a formality. Still the Black Caucus stands against the deal.

“Americans want certainty, not a ‘kick the can down the road’ temporary funding patch,” tweeted Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH).

The CBC is voting no on the #CR because it does nothing to address #CHCs, #DREAMers & disaster relief. https://t.co/rhdk9aTGWn — Black Caucus (@OfficialCBC) January 22, 2018

[UPDATE: Jan. 23, 1:16 P.M. EST]

New York Times reports the continuing resolution deal swiftly passed through the House, and President Trump signed the bill Monday (Jan. 22) night. This deal allows funding to the government until Feb. 8 and extends funding for the Children’s Healthcare Insurance Program for six years.