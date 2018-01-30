The immoral behavior of the supporting characters in Meek Mill’s case continues after a Philadelphia court clerk was fired for asking the rapper for financial help.

TMZ reports Monday (Jan. 29), Wanda Chavarria passed a note to the rapper during his sentencing hearing last year. In her written plea, Chavarria explained she was unable to gather the necessary funds to pay for her son’s final semester at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) due to her bad credit.

“This will probably be my son’s last semester at VCU if the tuition isn’t paid this year, and unfortunately, with my bad credit, I am unable to secure a loan or co-sign a loan for my son,” she wrote. “Anything that you can do is very much appreciated.” Because Meek and Chavarria are Philly natives, she hoped that connection would help with her request.

Philly reports Chavarria was an employee of the court for about 30 years with an estimated annual salary of $43,000. She enclosed her contact information before ending with, “So I am turning to our friends and family for help. It takes a village, every little helps– please donate what you can to keep him attending VCU.”

Court officials said Chavarria was fired after she “irretrievably crossed the line” with her request. Despite the former clerk stating that Judge Genece Brinkley, who sentenced Meek to two to four years, was not aware of her request, Meek’s lawyers don’t agree.

