Returning with another offering from his critically acclaimed project One Night Only, Cousin Stizz delivers the aspirational “Lambo” (produced by Tee-WaTT) video, premiering exclusively on Billboard.com today (Jan 16).

Directed by Goodwin, The clip opens with Stizz and his friends admiring a Lamborghini car on the street. After being motioned to move away from the vehicle, viewers see a look of desire on Stizz’s face. The hip-hop artist does anything to get to the bag whether it’s playing a game of chess, betting on a sports game, or shooting dice. By the end of the video, Stizz’s money is up and the opening scene plays out in a different way.

When asked about the inspiration behind the record, Stizz notes that: “This song was just motivation to myself. I’m trying to get my favorite car. It won’t be long.”

The Boston rapper caught the attention of the industry back in 2015 with his Suffolk County mixtape before following it up with MONDA, which solidified his lyrical capabilities and burgeoning promise. After releasing his One Night Only (via RCA) and a collaboration with Footaction, Stizz sat down with Billboard and shared an interesting perspective on the evolution of his career:

“I think that my life just evolved, really. I only rap about what I’m living,” he said. “I don’t really try to stray away from what’s going on directly in my life. I feel like after that, things get blurred and fake. So I think the only evolution in the music, is from the evolution of life. Feel me?”

When asked about plans for 2018, the rapper responded by saying, “Back in the studio working hard on the next project and a new level of music, got a lot coming for y’all this year.”

