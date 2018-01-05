Cozz has a load of new music on the way but first he gets into some “Questions” before the new year really gets into overdrive. Over a stark instrumental, the Left Coast emcee lets his pen talk for a brief introspective trip through his life for his latest track.

“I’d rather ask first/I don’t wanna second guess shit/Tell me why these niggas pride is bigger than they work effort/Bad at they struggle, but don’t hustle to earn cheddar/I work, get up early to earn the first letter/A+ effort, I know I deserve better/My nerves messed up, I burn better, the herbs get us/High enough to pluck bird feathers, ice berg lettuce/Gets us so cold we’ll murk niggas,” raps the Dreamville rapper on the track.

Listen to “Questions” below.