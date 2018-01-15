Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan Dies At 46

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday. She was 46.

O’Riordan died in London, where she was recording, publicist Lindsey Holmes said. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available. Holmes said the singer’s family is “devastated” by the news.

Formed in Limerick, Ireland, The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including “Zombie” and “Linger” that fused the alternative rock edge with poppy tunefulness. The band split up in 2003 but reunited several years later. The Cranberries released the acoustic album Something Else in 2017 and had been due to tour Europe and North America.

The tour was cut short because O’Riordan was suffering from back problems.

I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 15, 2018 this is horrible news to wake up to. rest in peace dolores. https://t.co/KqPvlIs7r0 — Diplo (@_diplo_) January 15, 2018

