CyHi The Prynce Puts His Holy Touch On Jonathan Hay’s “Indiana”

There’s no sign of CyHi The Prynce falling from the heavenly cloud he bas been floating on in 2018. After blessing us with No Dope On Sundays last year, CyHi maintained his dominance over the last couple of months with his memorable verse alongside Fat Joe and Belly in the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher series. Now The G.O.O.D Music lyricist is back to spreading his gospel to the masses.

Last Week, Jonathan Hay released his new single “Indiana,” which features CyHi, Indianapolis rappers Faincarter and King Graint. Produced by Hay, Graint, Mike Smith and Ranna Royce, the song is about “overcoming the devils tempting ultimatums that he tries to make with all of us.” The flute in the chorus played by Benny Reid “symbolizes the sound of the snake charmers who keep demonic spirits away.”

Listen to CyHi The Prynce deliver that God-like flow in “Indiana” below.