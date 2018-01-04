Since the visual release of “24K Magic” last year, Bruno Mars has gave the world enjoyable videos from his multi-platinum album, 24K Magic. His creativity flourished once again with “Finesse” (Remix) featuring Cardi B and a special tribute to the 90’s sketch comedy classic, In Living Color for the music video.

After capturing the hearts of fans, members of the Wayans family have reacted to the homage on social media. The series, created by Keenan Ivory Wayans, spawned the careers of Jim Carry, David Allen Grier, Jennifer Lopez and of course, Damon, Marlon and Shawn Wayans (who started out as the series’ DJ).

Damon and Marlon called the video dope, while comedian Damien Dante Wayans admitted he got chills watching it. Kim Wayans, known for her character Benita Butrell, also shared her love for the video on Twitter.

Check out their reactions below.

What an amazing tribute to # In Living Color.! Made me emotional. Thanks for the love, Bruno. I'm a big fan! https://t.co/2YVL30ZocK — Kim Wayans (@kimwayans) January 4, 2018

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdicADuFpgG/?hl=en&taken-by=damonkwayans

