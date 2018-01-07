Barack Obama will be the first guest on David Letterman’s new Netflix show set to air January 12. Appropriately titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, this special will be one of the few the former president has done since leaving the White House.

Along with Obama, Letterman will also speak with JAY Z and SNL alum Tina Fey. While it’s been two years since Letterman said sayonara to his late night talk show, the 70-year-old said he doesn’t watch it now with host Stephen Colbert, or stop by his old stomping grounds for a visit.

Instead of the five or seven minute conversation Letterman had on his talk show, the esteemed guest will chat with the seasoned interviewer for an hour discussing a range of topics.

“You never know when you might learn something,” Letterman said of his new show. “And that’s what this is about for me. These are people that I admire.”

Academy Award winner George Clooney, activist Malala Yousafzai and radio veteran Howard Stern will also be guests on the show. According to The Washington Post, Letterman was paid $2 million for per episode for the six episode deal.

This should be good.