Daytona & Harry Fraud Lust For “Diamonds & Ferraris” On New Song

Bronx rapper Daytona had an incredible 2017, and proved to the rap world that even though he has been around for some time, he’s still just getting started.

After catching a major placement with French Montana and Pharrell and scoring his own mixtape hit “Runnin Plays,” Daytona is back with a new Harry Fraud-produced banger “Diamonds & Ferraris.”

READ: The Kid Daytona’s ‘Savoir Faire’ Album

“Diamonds & Ferraris” is available on all streaming services now. Listen to the new song below.