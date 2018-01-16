Diddy Donates $200K To Women’s Maternity Healthcare In Uganda

Diddy may be the highest paid star in hip-hop, but he’s never been too big to share the wealth with his fellow man. The Bad Boy mogul recently opened his wallet and heart to donate $200,000 to the Suubi “Hope” Health Care Center in Uganda, according to Rolling Stone. The lofty donation will reportedly go towards improving women’s maternity healthcare.

French Montana reportedly inspired Diddy to join the movement after he started the initiative in partnership with non-profit organizations, Mama Hope and Global Citizen following the filming of his “Unforgettable” music video. “I’ve always said my purpose is to inspire and empower the next generation to become great leaders – and to honor their hustle along the way,” Diddy said in a statement Rolling Stone. “In addition to passing the torch to French, I’m showing my support for the work he is doing in Uganda. Not only will Ciroc be donating $100,000 to support the organization Mama Hope, I am matching the donation so that our stories and successes can benefit as many people as possible.”

Diddy follows in French Montana and The Weeknd’s footsteps, whom both made generous donations of $100K each to the cause. Overall, the $400K from all three parties, will reportedly go toward maternity facilitates, including a prenatal care clinic, a birth house, ambulance and more.

“It’s important to give back and be an agent of change,” The Four co-host said in a post on Instagram on Jan. 16. “That’s a core part of being down with the BAD BOY FAMILY! Proud of you @frenchmontana and the year you’re having!!”