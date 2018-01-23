In 2004, Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson (mainly the latter) made headlines for an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII. While Timberlake has shared his 2018 thoughts on the matter – since he’s set to perform again at Super Bowl LII (Feb. 4), another entertainer that took the stage that same evening is also weighing in on the likelihood of Ms. Jackson reuniting with Timberlake.

“First of all I want to say that I’m still upset about that Super Bowl because I put like six months of my life into preparations and nobody even knew I performed,” Diddy jokingly said on Watch What Happens Live. “Y’all don’t even know I performed at the Super Bowl.” When asked whether he thinks Jackson will make a surprise appearance, Diddy said he hopes she decides to do so and that it’s time to leave that incident in the past.

“I think that would be great,” he said. “I think it’s time to move on, she’s in a great place and the world just needs to get over it.” Diddy initially performed alongside Nelly during the match-up between the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots (the latter team won 32-29).

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots will face-off for the NFL championship on Sunday (Feb. 4). Timberlake will presumably perform a hit song off of his forthcoming studio album, Man of the Woods, due Feb. 2.