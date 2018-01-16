DJ Carnage, Mac Miller and MadeInTYo all share a deep love for puppies. Sure, they also love loud, rowdy music like “Learn How to Watch,” but there’s something about these the little rascals that they just can’t get enough of. Case in point: their new visuals.

“I always like to bring out the best in an artist, especially when I respect them,” Carnage told Complex. “Mac, Tokyo, and our director Cole Bennett are all artists I respect and I just want to see everybody around me win; Cole Bennett is like the new age Hype Williams.”

Watch the video below.