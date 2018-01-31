A photo on DJ Khaled’s Instagram page has hip-hop heads talking.

The snap shows the super-producer at a table laughing and talking with none other than JAY-Z and Nas. In the very Khaled-esque photo caption, he maintains enough suspicion to leave fans wondering what exactly the group has cooking up.

“A hip hop dream is now our reality,” he wrote Tuesday (Jan. 30). “The language being spoken in this picture should be written in scriptures. This picture should be framed and put up in the museums across the world for future generations to appreciate. I’ll tell you while we’re smiling at a later date. Trust me you’re gonna love it!BLESS UP!”

DJ Khaled has worked with both rappers, but they haven’t appeared on a song of his together. However, if a collaboration is coming soon, this would be the first time since 2013 Jigga and Nas have appeared on the same track (“BBC” from Jay’s Magna Carta Holy Grail was the last).