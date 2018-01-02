DJ Khaled plans to walk a path to full body health for 2018. The award-winning producer announced that he’s joining Weight Watchers as their social media ambassador and will change his lifestyle and eating habits around as inspired by his son, Asahd.

“Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self,” Khaled said via a statement. “My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him. To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life. The WW program and community is my partner in this process to greatness, and I’m grateful for what’s to come and to share my journey with you all.”

As noted on a previous Instagram post, Khaled said he lost 20 pounds on his “journey to greatness.”

Khaled’s weight loss aspirations will be documented across his social media accounts through the program’s WW Freestyle initiative.