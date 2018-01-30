UPDATE 5:15 p.m. EST: Following news of DMX’s possible arrest for violating his bail by failing a drug test, Judge Jed Rakoff placed the “How’s It Goin’ Down” rapper back in prison, citing that he’s a potential flight risk, the Associated Press reports.

DMX will remain in prison until his court hearing in March to receive the verdict of his tax evasion trial.

Read the initial story below.

–

DMX’s legal battles are mounting up again. According to the New York Daily News, the 47-year-old rapper may face arrest for failing to attend a mandatory drug treatment program.

The platinum-selling artist’s reason for missing the court-ordered arrangement was due to his sick one-year-old daughter. Once he left the program to tend to his child, X reportedly relapsed and a drug test came back positive for cocaine and Oxycodone. X was coming up on his final week at the treatment center when this occurred. His attorney, Mark Richman, said X reportedly used the drugs to deal with his child’s illness.

The hip-hop influencer landed in front of a judge in July 2017 for federal tax evasion. His bill amounted to $1.7 million in unpaid taxes, that occurred from 2010 to 2016.

Once his sentencing begins in March, DMX could get tacked with five years in prison.