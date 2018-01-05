After some delay due to his busy work schedule, we can finally expect the sophomore season of Donald Glover’s Atlanta. FX has announced that the award-winning series will debut its second season on March 1.

The hit show’s second coming will don a new name, Atlanta Robbin’ Season, in 10 episodes. The two cousins Earn and Alfred, played by Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry, will continue navigating the Atlanta music scene to get ahead and help their families, Variety reports.

READ: ‘Atlanta”s Season Two Casting Call Asks For “White Trash” And “Fast Food Workers”

The first season of the hit show received awards at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the WGAs and several other decorated accords after its run between September and November 2016. It’s no wonder that the release of the second season’s premiere date was so highly anticipated.

“Awaken, My Love!”, released under Glover’s musical persona Childish Gambino in Dec. 2016, is a nominee for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards later this month. The artist is set to perform at the celebrated award show on January 28.

Atlanta will premiere on FX on March 1 at 10 p.m.