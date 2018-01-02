We’re only two days into the new year, and Donald Trump is already trolling. The President of the United States recently hopped on Twitter late Tuesday night (Jan. 2), to announce his first-ever, “Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards…” because what better things does he have to do?

“I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock,” he tweeted. “Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”

Over the course of Trump’s presidency, he has lashed out at a number of publications, including The New York Times, Washington Post, BuzzFeed, as well as a number of television networks. The president has also banned several reporters from White House briefings and other events.

While it’s unclear if this tweet was just another one of Trump’s late-night b***h fits, keep your eyes peeled for more announcements next week.