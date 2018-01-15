According to Donald Trump, he’s not a racist. On Sunday (Jan. 14) Trump spoke to reporters and defended himself against the disparaging comments attributed to him about Haiti, El Salvador and Africa in which he reportedly called them “sh*thole countries.”

“No, No. I’m not a racist,” Trump said to a reporter. “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”

On Thursday, the Washington Post published a story alleging the president denied a pitch by six bipartisan senators in which they proposed a plan to secure DACA immigrants while tightening up boarder security. It was then Trump referred to the African nations as “sh*thole countries” and wondered if it were possible for immigrants from Norway to enter the U.S.

“Did you see what various senators in the room said about my comments?” Trump said referring to the meeting inside the Oval Office. “They weren’t made.”

An unnamed source spoke with the Associated Press and said after the Washington Post story broke, the president spent most of Thursday afternoon calling friends and outside advisers to judge their reactions to the comments. Trump reportedly wasn’t apologetic but instead blamed the media.

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the only Democrat in the room, confirmed the comments were made by Trump. Durbin continued on by saying the remarks were “vile, hate-filled and clearly racial in their content,” and that Trump made them “more than once.”