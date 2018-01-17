On Tuesday (Jan 16), a White House doctor confirmed Trump is medically fit to serve as commander-in-chief, Trump also passed a voluntary cognitive assessment, which was meant to test his mental reflexes, with ease.

According to USA Today, Dr. Ronny Jackson told reporters in an hour long White House briefing following Trump’s first physical examination as president that his overall health is “excellent.”

The 71-year-old, 239-pound president needs to exercise more and eat a better diet lower in fat and carbohydrates according to Jackson. Currently, Trump is overweight with a 29.9 body mass index and is teetering on the verge of obesity, which is defined as a BMI of 30 or above.

When the president isn’t working, he’s known to eat a lot of junk food and avoid exercise beyond the realm of golf. He has a “reasonable goal” of losing 10 to 15 pounds during the course of the year through exercise, said Jackson.

The physical took place on Friday (Jan.12) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is a routine practice; however, Trump’s exam has been under heightened scrutiny due to questioning of his mental stability. Jackson admitted this is the first time, to his knowledge, a sitting president has been given a cognitive test.

Following the president’s tweet claiming he has a bigger nuclear button than North Korea Kim Jong Un, many critics began openly questioning his mental status. This in turn prompted the president to tweet that he is in fact a “very stable genius”.

Jackson confirmed after about an hour of questioning that he has no concerns when it comes to Trump’s physical, emotional, or mental ability to do the job.