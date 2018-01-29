Downtown Dion Reps For The L.E.S. In His “Blocky Liberace” Video (Prod. By Harry Fraud)

Downtown Dion is working on a number of forthcoming projects with his Srf Schl family, but before he really gets warmed up, take in his newly-released “Block Liberace” visuals. Stepping out from his L.E.S. stopping grounds, the New York native reminds viewers that he can get jiggy at the drop of a dime.

Premiered by HotNewHipHop, the Harry Fraud-produced track is featured on his Swoop Dreams mixtape. Watch the “Blocky Liberace” music video below.

