Lately, Drake has been on a winning spree. His latest single, “God’s Plan,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and he recently broke another record at Spotify, where he beat out Taylor Swift for the most streams in one day by one song category. Now, he’s passed JAY-Z on the Hot 100 board, tallying up at 22. He leaves Jay behind at 21 for the most top 10s on the chart among other rappers.

According to Billboard, the breakdown of rappers with the most top 10s on the Hot 100 are:

Drake, 22

JAY-Z, 21

Lil Wayne, 20

Ludacris, 18

Eminem, 17

Diddy, 15

Nicki Minaj, 15

T-Pain, 15

Kanye West, 15

Additionally, while reaching this feat, he also amassed 159 entries of his career in total on the Hot 100 entries, making it the most to date among solo artists. Drake just keeps on winning.