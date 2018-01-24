Drake has once again received another accolade for his cleverly crafted sonic modus operandi. Last week, the Toronto rapper released two new songs: “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity.” Because of the releases, Drizzy broke the record for most streams of a song in one day on Spotify, Pitchfork reports.

The 31-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist dethroned Taylor Swift from holding this record. “We can confirm ‘God’s Plan’ by Drake now holds the U.S. record as the most streamed track in a single day on Spotify,” a Spotify rep said to the music site. “The song has overtaken previous record holder Taylor Swift with ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’”

However, this isn’t the first time Drake set records on the streaming service. In 2016, he was the most streamed artist on Spotify and set a record for “One Dance” as the most streamed song of all time.