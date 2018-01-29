Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ Debuts at No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

Drake’s “God’s Plan” launches at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 3), blasting in with a record on-demand streaming total in its first week.

The song arrived late on Jan. 19, along with fellow new track “Diplomatic Immunity,” which enters the Hot 100 at No. 7, making Drake just the second act to debut two songs in the chart’s top 10 simultaneously. “Plan” and “Immunity” are paired on Drake’s new “Scary Hours” two-track single, released on Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records. The former is the 1,071st No. 1 in the Hot 100’s history, which dates to the chart’s Aug. 4, 1958, inception.

“Plan” soars in at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart, with 82.4 million U.S. streams in the week ending Jan. 25, according to Nielsen Music. The sum marks the fourth-greatest for a title in a week on Streaming Songs, after Baauer’s “Harlem Shake” (103.1 million and 97.6 million in its first and second weeks, March 2 and 9, 2013, respectively, driven largely by viral videos incorporating the song’s official audio) and Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” (84.5 million; Sept. 16, 2017).

“Plan” also starts at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales with 127,000 downloads sold in the week ending Jan. 25. With the song’s airplay promotion just beginning, it also boasts 24 million in all-format airplay audience in the week ending Jan. 28 (and ranks just below the Radio Songs chart).

Drake notches his eighth Digital Song Sales No. 1 and his third leader on Streaming Songs. Drake earns his fourth Hot 100 No. 1 and second as a lead artist, plus “Plan” marks Drake’s first debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

