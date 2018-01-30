Drake Shares His Very First Rap “Press Kit” With Fans

Drake is now the guy who breaks Spotify streaming records whenever he feels like it. These days he even breaks JAY-Z’s Billboard records — not too shabby for an awkward kid from Toronto.

To show fans exactly how far he has come in his career, the 6God shared his very first rap press kit on Instagram. For those of you who are wondering what that is: it’s what publicists send to music publications and record labels in hopes of “selling you.” Basically it’s your highlight reel.

“This was my first press kit… my accolades in an attempt to get signed were 30 registered fan clubs, over 800 topics on message boards, and performing at Chris Bosh private bday party,” wrote Drake on Instagram with a photo of the press kit.

Check out Drizzy’s post below.

