The viral hashtag #BlackPantherChallenge, started by New York’s Frederick Joseph, inspired people everywhere to help raise money for kids to see Marvel’s highly-anticipated movie, Black Panther. Not only do the children at the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem get to see the movie at no cost, but they get to keep the $42,000 raised.

Joseph sat alongside Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday (Jan. 22), where Ellen pledged to cover the cost of the movie screening for the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem. The $42,000 they raised on GoFundMe will be donated directly to the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem to support other important programs, according to a GoFundMe press release.

“I can’t thank Ellen enough. She generously helped me and she covered the cost of the Black Panther screening for the kids in Harlem,” Joseph said in a statement. “All children deserve to believe they can save the world, go on exciting adventures or accomplish the impossible. I’m grateful that all of you have answered the call and are taking action to help more kids watch their heroes on the big screen.”

Celebrities everywhere, including Viola Davis, Jemele Hill, Snoop Dogg, Chelsea Clinton, Chris Baker, J.J. Abrams and Katie McGarth gave their support of the #BlackPantherChallenge. According to the press release, 100 campaigns have raised over $100,00 for kids across the country to see the movie.

GoFundMe created a centralized location to allow anyone to start or donate to a GoFundMe to help more children see Black Panther.