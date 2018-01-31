Miami’s Own Eman Get Dough Runs The E-Streets In “Digital Dash”

If you don’t know about North Miami’s rising lyricist Eman Get Dough, it’s time to get familiar. Seven years ago, he was riding around with his closest cousin when they got into a deadly car crash. The 305 hustler was blessed enough to escape alive but unfortunately, his cousin was not. After a lengthy recovery, Eman was inspired to pursue his passion for music.

“I used to be in the streets with my cousin,” Eman said according to a press release. “In 2011 we were involved in a serious accident that caused me to be paralyzed for months, and caused my cousin to lose his life. Once I got back into the swing of things, making music became my passion.”

In the last two years, the Haitian/Cuban lyricist has collaborated with Young Scooter, Rich Homie Quan, and most recently Coke Boy Zack. Recently, Eman native got the entire state talking about his new single “Digital Dash.” Produced by Carl Paul, Eman hits the ground running with his vibrant banger that’s quickly dominating the e-streets.

Stream and purchase Eman Get Dough’s “Digital Dash” below.