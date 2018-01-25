Erykah Badu Clarifies Her Adolph Hitler Comments

Erykah Badu found herself in some hot water Wednesday (Jan. 24) when during an interview with Vulture the beloved singer-songwriter, who refers to herself as a “humanist,” said she can see the good in everyone, even Adolph Hitler.

“Hitler was a wonderful painter,” the 46-year-old musician said.

The writer, David Marchese was taken back by Badu’s respect for Hitler’s artistic skills and had several follow-up questions. “No, he wasn’t! And even if he was, what would his skill as a painter have to do with any “good” in him?” Marchese said.

Despite Badu’s best attempts at trying to explain herself during the sit-down, Twitter wasn’t interested. Thursday morning (Jan. 25) Badu took to the social network to clarify her statements.

People are in real pain. So I understand why my ‘good’ intent was misconstrued as ‘bad’. In trying to express a point, I used 1 of the worst examples possible, Not to support the cruel actions of an unwell, psychopathic Adolf Hitler, but to only exaggerate a show of compassion. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 25, 2018

Badu said she wanted to emphasize just how far reaching her compassion is by bestowing it upon one of history’s most corrupt figures. Unfortunately, for everyone else their compassion stops just short of Hitler.